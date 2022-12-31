iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $308.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

