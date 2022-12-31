iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.