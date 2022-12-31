iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

