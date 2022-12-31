iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.28 and last traded at C$17.38. 133,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 520,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.49.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.83.

