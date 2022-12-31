Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Itafos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 8,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

