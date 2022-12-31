Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MBCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 8,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Itafos has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.
Itafos Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itafos (MBCF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.