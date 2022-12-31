Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

