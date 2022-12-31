Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JBS Stock Performance

JBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 109,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. JBS has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

JBS Cuts Dividend

About JBS

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3561 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. JBS’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

(Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

