Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

ETR HFG opened at €20.53 ($21.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 1 year high of €74.64 ($79.40). The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.56.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

