Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0166

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $53,565.38 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00227853 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01591871 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,704.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

