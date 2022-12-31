Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.06 million and $60,640.17 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018393 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00227262 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01591871 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,704.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

