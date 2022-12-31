JMP Securities Trims Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Target Price to $12.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

CLPR stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.05. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

