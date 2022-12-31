JMP Securities Trims Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Target Price to $12.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Clipper Realty Stock Up 1.4 %
CLPR stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.05. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $10.41.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.68%.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
