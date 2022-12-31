John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 272.0% in December

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,786. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.