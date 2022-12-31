Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $208.17 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Kava has a total market cap of $208.17 million and $33.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00003442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00056577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 364,436,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,430,445 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

