Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.73 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Kava has a market capitalization of $215.73 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 363,873,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,868,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

