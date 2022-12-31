Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $224.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.22.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.