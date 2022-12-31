Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RWL stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

