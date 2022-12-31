Kelman Lazarov Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 944.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

