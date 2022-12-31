KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 43 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14,140.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

