KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys 562 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 117,896 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 25,629,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,970,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

