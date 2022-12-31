KG&L Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SPG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $117.48. 1,265,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

