KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $322,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 2,477,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

