KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.35. The company had a trading volume of 871,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,643. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $366.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

