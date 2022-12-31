KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

