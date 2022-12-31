KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,858,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

