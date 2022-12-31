KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 37,126,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,637,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

