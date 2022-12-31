KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.53. 1,740,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,790. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.48 and its 200 day moving average is $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $575.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

