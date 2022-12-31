KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.73. 1,617,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

