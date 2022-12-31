KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $695,259.52 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $695,259.52 and $150,384.26 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036483 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00227588 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,457,094 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,457,224.63128684. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00558185 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $136,648.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

