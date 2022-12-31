Kin Market Capitalization Achieves $15.41 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $265,582.72 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007624 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00462751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.02919154 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
