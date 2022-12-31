Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 216.1% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kingstone Companies to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 35,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.33). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

