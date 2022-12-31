Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in December

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
