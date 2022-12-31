Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Down 40.9% in December

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading hours on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Rating)

See Also

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.