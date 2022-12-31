K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,900 shares, an increase of 281.2% from the November 30th total of 257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,819.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUF remained flat at $20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

