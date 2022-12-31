Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
Shares of LE stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.