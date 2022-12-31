Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.09 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of LE stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

About Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

