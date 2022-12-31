Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Lantheus stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Lantheus has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,303 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

