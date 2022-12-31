Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,234.96

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $95,234.96 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

