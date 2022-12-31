Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $108.95

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.95 and traded as high as C$109.28. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$109.28, with a volume of 1,650 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$138.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$761.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

