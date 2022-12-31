Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.63. Leatt has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.