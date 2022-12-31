Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

