Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 21.4% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,783,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 842,561 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 724,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 501,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 940,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 780,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,778. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

