Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Update

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lifeist Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeist Wellness stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 243,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Lifeist Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

About Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness Inc operates as a wellness company in the United States and Canada. The company operates CannMart.com, an online marketplace for hemp-derived CBD and accessories; and Findify, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform that offers personalized search, recommendations, and advanced data analytics for B2B ecommerce customers, as well as a butane hash oil extraction facility.

