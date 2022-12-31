Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 121.6% in December

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Limbach stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,206. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

