Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 702 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $140.00. 2,565,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,416. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

