Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EFA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. 25,629,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,970,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

