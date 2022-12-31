Lincoln Capital Corp Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,012. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

