Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.13. 423,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,885. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

