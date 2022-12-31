Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 229 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. 572,130 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

