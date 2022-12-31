Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEV. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.07. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 43.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

