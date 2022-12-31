Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $346.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,493,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,435,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0030212 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
