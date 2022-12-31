Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.50 million and $343.61 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,505,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,435,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0030212 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.