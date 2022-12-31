Lmdagg L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,224,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,923,000. Samsara accounts for 78.3% of Lmdagg L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,394,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,226 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $438,211.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,025,635.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,776. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $12.43 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Samsara Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.